Casa is asking you to 'lend your voice' to foster youth in Idaho

Speaking up is hard at any age, but especially if you’re a kid experiencing a scary situation.

That's why organizations like CASA of Southwest Idaho are so important; they train volunteers who help “ lend a voice ” to kids in foster care, advocating for their best interests. Without enough volunteers, though, it becomes easier for kids to slip through the cracks, which is why the nonprofit is asking for help.

Executive Director Elisha Horrocks and Program Director Jenny Easley with CASA of Southwest Idaho joined Idaho Matters to talk more.