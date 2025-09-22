© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Casa is asking you to 'lend your voice' to foster youth in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:54 PM MDT
Heleen Zeegers
/
Getty Images

Speaking up is hard at any age, but especially if you’re a kid experiencing a scary situation.

That's why organizations like CASA of Southwest Idaho are so important; they train volunteers who help “lend a voice” to kids in foster care, advocating for their best interests. Without enough volunteers, though, it becomes easier for kids to slip through the cracks, which is why the nonprofit is asking for help.

Executive Director Elisha Horrocks and Program Director Jenny Easley with CASA of Southwest Idaho joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Foster ChildrenVolunteering
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate