As needs rise and funds shrink, Idaho philanthropy is taking a new approach to giving

Across Idaho, nonprofits have been stretched thin by federal funding cuts, resulting for some in staff layoffs and the downsizing of programs. Despite having fewer resources, though, demand for essential services like housing, food and mental health support hasn’t gone away, it’s only grown.

However, nonprofits aren't the only ones feeling the pressure, so are the philanthropists working to support them.

A new report from “Idaho Partners for Good” is highlighting this issue, prompting important conversations about how we fund the organizations that are doing critical work in our communities.

Blossom Johnston, the CEO of Idaho Partners for Good and Lantz McGinnis-Brown, a research scholar with the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the report.

