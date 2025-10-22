© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise's historic Armory finds new life with River House Ministries

By Staff
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:18 PM MDT
George Prentice

The Boise Armory has had a long history, its art deco design was crafted by some of the same architects who designed the Idaho Capitol, Boise High School and parts of the old Pen.

The armory has seen better days. Wars came and went. The National Guard moved out, and since then, many plans have been proposed only to fizzle out.

Meanwhile, the area surrounding the armory has evolved into something special. So, neighbors are now quite particular about what the armory could become. Hardly anyone expected a church until River House Ministries came on the scene.

Morning Edition host George Prentice takes a closer look at how members of River House swayed the Boise Council one evening this summer to share their vision.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise City CouncilReligion
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate