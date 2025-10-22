Boise's historic Armory finds new life with River House Ministries

The Boise Armory has had a long history, its art deco design was crafted by some of the same architects who designed the Idaho Capitol, Boise High School and parts of the old Pen.

The armory has seen better days. Wars came and went. The National Guard moved out, and since then, many plans have been proposed only to fizzle out.

Meanwhile, the area surrounding the armory has evolved into something special. So, neighbors are now quite particular about what the armory could become. Hardly anyone expected a church until River House Ministries came on the scene.

Morning Edition host George Prentice takes a closer look at how members of River House swayed the Boise Council one evening this summer to share their vision.

