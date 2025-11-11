© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Ketchum small business joins tariff battle at the Supreme Court

By Staff
Published November 11, 2025 at 1:27 PM MST
U.S. Supreme Court

One Ketchum-based business recently told the U.S. Supreme Court that tariffs are hurting its business.

Cassie Abel is the founder and CEO of Wild Rye, which makes high-performance outdoor apparel for women. They’ve paid close to $300,000 in tariffs and are just one of the list of small businesses arguing their case against President Donald Trump’s tariff war before the court.

Abel joined Morning Edition host George Prentice to share her company’s story and talk about how national politics hit them like a “wrecking ball.”

TariffKetchumIdaho Economy
Staff
