Idaho Matters

From Payette to the Hall of Fame: Harmon Killebrew's big-hearted journey

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 12, 2025 at 1:18 PM MST
Harmon Killebrew
Idaho Public Television
Harmon Killebrew

From Payette, Idaho, to the Hall of Fame, Harmon Killebrew left a legacy that went far beyond the baseball field.

Known as “the killer,” he thrilled fans with his home runs, setting records that earned him a place among the greats, but in his personal life it was Killebrew’s kindness and commitment to helping others that truly set him apart.

Now Idaho Public Television is bringing that story to life in a new Idaho Experience episode, “Idaho’s Big-Hearted Slugger.”

Eric Westrom, director, producer, and videographer, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about Killebrew’s life and legacy, along with Idaho Public Television executive producer Bill Manny who joined Gemma Gaudette to talk about the latest episode of Outdoor Idaho.

