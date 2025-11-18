© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Corpus Commons launches holiday effort to aid neighbors in need

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:19 PM MST
1 of 3  — Serving_food-1.png.jpeg
Corpus Commons
2 of 3  — Gingerbread.jpeg
Corpus Commons
3 of 3  — Corpus Outside.png
Corpus Commons

Every morning as overnight shelters close their doors, hundreds of people are left with nowhere to go.

That’s why places like Corpus Commons are so important; they’re the only year-round daytime shelter in Boise providing those experiencing homelessness a place to do laundry, take a shower, and get out of the cold.

However, as the need for these services continues to grow, the shelter is having to find creative ways to help keep up with the demand.

Which is why this holiday season they’re launching The Great Gingerbread Build, a festive event designed to help our neighbors in need.

Jessica Abbott, the executive director of Corpus Commons, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about Corpus Commons and their upcoming event.

Tags
Idaho Matters Homelessness
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate