Corpus Commons launches holiday effort to aid neighbors in need

Every morning as overnight shelters close their doors, hundreds of people are left with nowhere to go.

That’s why places like Corpus Commons are so important; they’re the only year-round daytime shelter in Boise providing those experiencing homelessness a place to do laundry, take a shower, and get out of the cold.

However, as the need for these services continues to grow, the shelter is having to find creative ways to help keep up with the demand.

Which is why this holiday season they’re launching The Great Gingerbread Build, a festive event designed to help our neighbors in need.

Jessica Abbott, the executive director of Corpus Commons, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about Corpus Commons and their upcoming event.