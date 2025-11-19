© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
USS Idaho submarine prepares to join Navy fleet

By Samantha Wright
Published November 19, 2025 at 1:37 PM MST
1 of 2  — USS Idaho Alpha Sea Trials 7.jpg
Victoria Guillerault
2 of 2  — USS Idaho Alpha Sea Trials 14.jpg
Victoria Guillerault

Idaho has a submarine.

Well, it’s really the Navy’s submarine, but the new USS Idaho carries the name of the Gem State, and many Idahoans have had a hand in her creation.

She was christened last year and is currently undergoing sea trials. The plan is to have her commissioned and on duty by the spring of next year.

A significant portion of her cutting-edge stealth technology came from Bayview, Idaho, on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille. And Idaho has a lot of ties and history with the U.S. Navy.

Richard Colburn is the USS Idaho commissioning chair, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about our first submarine.

Navy
