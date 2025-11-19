USS Idaho submarine prepares to join Navy fleet

Idaho has a submarine.

Well, it’s really the Navy’s submarine, but the new USS Idaho carries the name of the Gem State, and many Idahoans have had a hand in her creation.

She was christened last year and is currently undergoing sea trials. The plan is to have her commissioned and on duty by the spring of next year.

A significant portion of her cutting-edge stealth technology came from Bayview, Idaho, on the shores of Lake Pend Oreille. And Idaho has a lot of ties and history with the U.S. Navy.