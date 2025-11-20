Teaching perseverance: A new book helps kids push past 'I can't'
Every kid has moments when they feel like giving up. Learning new skills or stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary.
But facing challenges like these often teaches our kids about confidence and why it’s important to keep trying even when we don’t want to. Which is exactly what “Can't Never Could: A Child's Guide to Perseverance" is all about.
Idaho author David Farkas joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new book and why this lesson is so important.