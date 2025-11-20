© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Teaching perseverance: A new book helps kids push past 'I can't'

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:24 PM MST
David Farkas

Every kid has moments when they feel like giving up. Learning new skills or stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary.

But facing challenges like these often teaches our kids about confidence and why it’s important to keep trying even when we don’t want to. Which is exactly what “Can't Never Could: A Child's Guide to Perseverance" is all about.

Idaho author David Farkas joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new book and why this lesson is so important.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksKids
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate