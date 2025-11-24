This segment originally aired on September 29th, 2025.

Have you ever wondered what goes into making a card game? It's not just about creating the rules and playtesting. Sometimes it's also about pirates and French goats in trench coats.

At least that's the case for Eric Olsen, a retired Boise math teacher who's taken these one-of-a-kind ideas and turned them into a very successful new career.

Olsen joined Idaho Matters to talk about what goes into making a good game.