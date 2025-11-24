© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What goes into making a card game

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM MST
Eric Olsen is the co-founder of Messy Table Games.
Eric Olsen
Eric Olsen is the co-founder of Messy Table Games.

This segment originally aired on September 29th, 2025.

Have you ever wondered what goes into making a card game? It's not just about creating the rules and playtesting. Sometimes it's also about pirates and French goats in trench coats.

At least that's the case for Eric Olsen, a retired Boise math teacher who's taken these one-of-a-kind ideas and turned them into a very successful new career.

Olsen joined Idaho Matters to talk about what goes into making a good game.

Tags
Idaho Matters Board Games
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate