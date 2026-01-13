'Journal of the Plague Years:' One Idaho author reflects on life during and after COVID
Nearly six years ago, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. Within days, much of the world shut down, leaving millions of people at home, including writer and professor John Rember.
From the isolation of Sawtooth Valley, remember, he began keeping a journal, writing about his daily life and what was happening in the world beyond his doorstep.
Those entries became a three-part series titled “Journal of the Plague Years.” Rember joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the series.