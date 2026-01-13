'Journal of the Plague Years:' One Idaho author reflects on life during and after COVID

Nearly six years ago, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic . Within days, much of the world shut down, leaving millions of people at home, including writer and professor John Rember.

From the isolation of Sawtooth Valley, remember, he began keeping a journal, writing about his daily life and what was happening in the world beyond his doorstep.

Those entries became a three-part series titled “Journal of the Plague Years.” Rember joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the series.

