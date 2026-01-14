© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 14, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:55 PM MST
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.

Flu season is well underway, and in some parts of the country, it may already be nearing its peak. Here in Idaho, most cases have been driven by influenza A, with signs that activity may be slowing—even as RSV cases are on the rise.

Health officials say the flu vaccine is helping to keep illness mild for many people, but they're also watching closely for complications and answering questions about when treatments like antivirals can help most.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.

Gemma Gaudette
