Idaho 44: Capturing the Voices and History of Stanley

Since the 1980s, the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association has been collecting oral histories of the early residents of Stanley, Idaho.

The interviews include early settlers, political figures like Bethine Church, authors and even musical families, including the Braun brothers. They curate these oral histories, showcase them on their website, and host monthly presentations on new stories.

As part of our Idaho 44 series, we wanted to find out more about their work in Custer County, so we asked Dr. Susan Kim to join us. She’s a retired pediatrician and board member of the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, and she sat down with Idaho Matters to share some of those stories.

And our thanks to our volunteer Cat Serio for all her help putting this interview together!