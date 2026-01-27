Think you've got civic smarts? National Civics Bee opens to Idaho students

Think you’ve got what it takes to become a civic champion? Well, now’s your chance because this year Idaho students are getting the opportunity to take part in the National Civics Bee.

The competition gives middle schoolers a chance to go up against their peers, show off their smarts, and maybe even take home some prizes.

Debbie Critchfield, superintendent of public instruction, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming competition and how students can get involved.

