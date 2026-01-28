© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: January 28, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 28, 2026 at 3:21 PM MST
Recent comments from the new chair of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee have sparked a sharp reaction after he questioned whether longstanding vaccine recommendations — including for polio and measles — should still be broadly applied or left to individual decision-making between patients and doctors.

Supporters say it’s about restoring autonomy and trust. Critics say it misunderstands both the science and the history of infectious disease.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

Idaho Matters VaccinationDoctors Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
