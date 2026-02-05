© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
From Crisis to Care: Ada County Victim Service Center expands support for victims of violence

By Samantha Wright
Published February 5, 2026 at 1:37 PM MST
The Ada County Victim Services Center.
Ada County Victim Services Center
The Ada County Victim Services Center.

Two years ago we told you about the Ada County Victim Services Center, where victims of interpersonal violence can find help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Now the center has more than 16 specialized partners who provide help and support for victims of domestic abuse, rape, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking and even human trafficking.

The center recently added the Trauma Intervention Program, or TIP, which brings specially trained volunteers to their growing list of partners. Trina Allen, the executive director of the Ada County Victim Services Center in Boise, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Abuse
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

