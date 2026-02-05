From Crisis to Care: Ada County Victim Service Center expands support for victims of violence

Two years ago we told you about the Ada County Victim Services Center, where victims of interpersonal violence can find help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Now the center has more than 16 specialized partners who provide help and support for victims of domestic abuse, rape, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking and even human trafficking.

The center recently added the Trauma Intervention Program, or TIP, which brings specially trained volunteers to their growing list of partners. Trina Allen, the executive director of the Ada County Victim Services Center in Boise, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

