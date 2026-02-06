© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Always saying sorry? A psychologist explains why 'fawning' could be behind it

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 6, 2026 at 1:38 PM MST
G.P. Putnam's Sons

Many of us have heard of "fight, flight, or freeze," but did you know there's another survival strategy that people use to stay safe? It’s called fawning.

It’s a coping mechanism that can look like excessive apologizing, being eager to please, or constantly prioritizing others' needs over your own.

Dr. Ingrid Clayton is a clinical psychologist who recently wrote a book about this phenomenon called, “Fawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves and How to Find Our Way Back.” She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksMental HealthChildhood Trauma
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate