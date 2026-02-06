Always saying sorry? A psychologist explains why 'fawning' could be behind it

Many of us have heard of "fight, flight, or freeze," but did you know there's another survival strategy that people use to stay safe? It’s called fawning.

It’s a coping mechanism that can look like excessive apologizing, being eager to please, or constantly prioritizing others' needs over your own.

Dr. Ingrid Clayton is a clinical psychologist who recently wrote a book about this phenomenon called, “Fawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves and How to Find Our Way Back.” She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

