Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 11, 2026

Did you stop off today and get a cup of coffee somewhere? Did you feel guilty about it?

Well, this may help: drinking two to three cups of coffee (or tea) each day may help you stave off dementia, at least according to a new study.

And its not just what you drink, playing brain games may help too , and since 42% of people over 55 will likely get dementia, it’s a conversation worth having.

We also look at whether stimulating a nerve in your body can stop arthritis and heal your heart attack .

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

