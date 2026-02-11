© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 11, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:41 PM MST
Heather Kim/NPR

Did you stop off today and get a cup of coffee somewhere? Did you feel guilty about it?

Well, this may help: drinking two to three cups of coffee (or tea) each day may help you stave off dementia, at least according to a new study.

And its not just what you drink, playing brain games may help too, and since 42% of people over 55 will likely get dementia, it’s a conversation worth having.

We also look at whether stimulating a nerve in your body can stop arthritis and heal your heart attack.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

Dementia
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
