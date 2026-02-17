BBC's 'Prehistoric Planet' brings Ice Age giants to Idaho's Bruneau Dunes

Where can you find woolly mammoths, dire wolves, saber-toothed tigers, Ironman and Loki? Well, how about the Bruneau Sand Dunes south of Mountain Home?

You may have seen it: the BBC natural history series on Apple TV called Prehistoric Planet. It’s a sweeping epic, highlighting the big mammals that lived during the Ice Age and the thaw that happened afterward. It’s produced by Jon Favreau , who directed and produced "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 2," and it’s narrated by Tom Hiddleston, you know, Loki from the Avengers.

The animals are digital special effects , of course, but the producers needed real-world landscapes to build their story on, including Bruneau Dunes State Park in Idaho.