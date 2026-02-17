BBC's 'Prehistoric Planet' brings Ice Age giants to Idaho's Bruneau Dunes
Where can you find woolly mammoths, dire wolves, saber-toothed tigers, Ironman and Loki? Well, how about the Bruneau Sand Dunes south of Mountain Home?
You may have seen it: the BBC natural history series on Apple TV called Prehistoric Planet. It’s a sweeping epic, highlighting the big mammals that lived during the Ice Age and the thaw that happened afterward. It’s produced by Jon Favreau, who directed and produced "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 2," and it’s narrated by Tom Hiddleston, you know, Loki from the Avengers.
The animals are digital special effects, of course, but the producers needed real-world landscapes to build their story on, including Bruneau Dunes State Park in Idaho.
Local filmmaker Matthew Podolsky was hired as a location manager during the two weeks the BBC crew came to Idaho, and he joins Idaho Matters to tell us about it.