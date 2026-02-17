© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
BBC's 'Prehistoric Planet' brings Ice Age giants to Idaho's Bruneau Dunes

By Samantha Wright
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:38 PM MST
Puppets at the Bruneau Sand Dunes stand in for future digital Ice Age creatures, like this Giant Armadillo for the series "Prehistoric Planet."
1 of 4  — IMG_4010.JPG
Puppets at the Bruneau Sand Dunes stand in for future digital Ice Age creatures, like this Giant Armadillo, for the series "Prehistoric Planet."
Matthew Podolsky / https://www.matthewpodolsky.com/
BBC crews and local filmmakers work behind the scenes on "Prehistoric Planet."
2 of 4  — IMG_3982.JPG
BBC crews and local filmmakers work behind the scenes on "Prehistoric Planet."
Matt Podolsky / https://www.matthewpodolsky.com/
3 of 4  — IMG_3915.JPG
Matt Podolsky / https://www.matthewpodolsky.com/
The Bruneau Sand Dunes was the perfect setting for some of the Ice Age scenes in "Prehistoric Planet."
4 of 4  — IMG_3954.JPG
The Bruneau Sand Dunes was the perfect setting for some of the Ice Age scenes in "Prehistoric Planet."
Matt Podolsky / https://www.matthewpodolsky.com/

Where can you find woolly mammoths, dire wolves, saber-toothed tigers, Ironman and Loki? Well, how about the Bruneau Sand Dunes south of Mountain Home?

You may have seen it: the BBC natural history series on Apple TV called Prehistoric Planet. It’s a sweeping epic, highlighting the big mammals that lived during the Ice Age and the thaw that happened afterward. It’s produced by Jon Favreau, who directed and produced "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 2," and it’s narrated by Tom Hiddleston, you know, Loki from the Avengers.

The animals are digital special effects, of course, but the producers needed real-world landscapes to build their story on, including Bruneau Dunes State Park in Idaho.

Local filmmaker Matthew Podolsky was hired as a location manager during the two weeks the BBC crew came to Idaho, and he joins Idaho Matters to tell us about it.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

