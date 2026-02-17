© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIN Kind Dinner get tickets here
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho's Latina women: Stories of impact and inspiration

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:36 PM MST
Maria Gonzalez Cardenas, Emily Wakild, Selina Ceballos.

Over the years, Idaho has been shaped by many different groups.

However, not every group has been recognized for their contributions, particularly those that are part of our state's Latina community.

That is why Maria Gonzalez Cardenas and Dr. Emily Wakild are putting a spotlight on the stories of 50 Latina women who have had an undeniable influence on the place we call home. Their stories are compiled in the book “Nosotras: Latinas in Idaho.”

Co-editors of the book Dr. Emily Wakild and Maria Gonzalez Cardenas spoke with Idaho Matters in April. And if you want to find out more about the book and the women behind it, Dr. Emily Wakild will be speaking at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise on Monday, March 2, along with a crash course on Latino culture, which looks at folklore, family, history, food and humor on March 11 at Osher.

Tags
Idaho Matters LatinxBooksIdaho State MuseumOsher Institute
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate