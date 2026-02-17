Idaho's Latina women: Stories of impact and inspiration

Over the years, Idaho has been shaped by many different groups.

However, not every group has been recognized for their contributions, particularly those that are part of our state's Latina community.

That is why Maria Gonzalez Cardenas and Dr. Emily Wakild are putting a spotlight on the stories of 50 Latina women who have had an undeniable influence on the place we call home. Their stories are compiled in the book “Nosotras: Latinas in Idaho.”