Idaho's Latina women: Stories of impact and inspiration
Over the years, Idaho has been shaped by many different groups.
However, not every group has been recognized for their contributions, particularly those that are part of our state's Latina community.
That is why Maria Gonzalez Cardenas and Dr. Emily Wakild are putting a spotlight on the stories of 50 Latina women who have had an undeniable influence on the place we call home. Their stories are compiled in the book “Nosotras: Latinas in Idaho.”
Co-editors of the book Dr. Emily Wakild and Maria Gonzalez Cardenas spoke with Idaho Matters in April. And if you want to find out more about the book and the women behind it, Dr. Emily Wakild will be speaking at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise on Monday, March 2, along with a crash course on Latino culture, which looks at folklore, family, history, food and humor on March 11 at Osher.