Could acupuncture be the missing piece to better health? Idaho experts weigh in

What if the key to better sleep, less stress, and pain relief has been right under our noses for thousands of years?

Acupuncture has been helping people achieve all of this for centuries, and today it remains a vital part of healthcare for more than one-third of the world.

Will Knox and Shalee Sucher are acupuncturists and owners of North End Acupuncture and Herbs, and they joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this practice.