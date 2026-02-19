Boise State Listens encourages students to be heard, without debate

In a world where it feels like someone is always trying to get the last word and no one is really listening, Boise State University is trying something different.

It's called Boise State Listens, where students share what they value and why, and the audience simply listens, creating more space for one another.

Boise State students Abigail Jenkins and Caleb Perkins are taking part in Boise State Listens, along with Dr. Isaac Castellano, the Institute for Advancing American Values Associate Director and organizer of the event. They joined Idaho Matters to tell us about the program.