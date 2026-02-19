© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIN Kind Dinner get tickets here
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise State Listens encourages students to be heard, without debate

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:56 PM MST
Boise State Listens, IAAV, February 25, 2025.
Sean Evans
/
Boise State University
Boise State Listens, IAAV, February 25, 2025.

In a world where it feels like someone is always trying to get the last word and no one is really listening, Boise State University is trying something different.

It's called Boise State Listens, where students share what they value and why, and the audience simply listens, creating more space for one another.

Boise State students Abigail Jenkins and Caleb Perkins are taking part in Boise State Listens, along with Dr. Isaac Castellano, the Institute for Advancing American Values Associate Director and organizer of the event. They joined Idaho Matters to tell us about the program.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise State University
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate