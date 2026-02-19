© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

More than 40,000 Idaho families take on unexpected role as kinship caregivers

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:57 PM MST
Canva

When parents can no longer care for their kids, someone has to step in. In Idaho, that’s often a relative, like grandparents, an aunt, or an uncle or even a close family friend.

These people are known as kinship caregivers, and here in the Gem State, there are more than 40,000 families like this.

It's a role many never expected to take on, and it comes with its own difficulties, which is why support and resources are so crucial. Sheila Weaver, program manager with the Idaho Caregiver Alliance, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the realities of caregiving.

Idaho Matters Kids
Hannah Gardoski
