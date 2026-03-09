From streets to landmarks: A new series dives into Boise's history for America's 250th

America turns 250 years old this year, and we wanted to celebrate with something special.

So we’re starting a new series here at Idaho Matters to discover more about Idaho’s history and the places we see and touch in our daily lives, which creates deeper connections with our home and our community.

We’re teaming up with the City of Boise to take a deep dive into the history of the capital city, one small piece at a time.

We’re calling it America 250: Short Histories of Boise. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our capital city and its unique past.

City Historian Ashley O’Hara with the Boise City Department of Arts & History and Emma Taggart and Tim Griffith, who took the Graduate 502 Public History class at Boise State, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the series and how it all came about.