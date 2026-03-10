© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A story about mischief, nature and friendship: Inside The Badger Brothers

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:27 PM MDT
Derek Davis, Anna Kelley & Kat Davis

Have you ever had a neighbor you just couldn’t get along with?

Well, so has Rancher Wayne, except his neighbors just so happen to be two mischievous badgers.

In the kids' book “The Badger Brothers," their playful antics and clever problem-solving show how even the trickiest of neighbors can learn to live together.

Coauthors Derek Davis, Anna Kelley and Kat Davis, who also illustrated the book, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this mischievous duo.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
