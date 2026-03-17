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Idaho Matters

Artist-in-residence program opens in Sawtooth National Recreation Area

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
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This October, one lucky artist will get the opportunity to live and create in one of Idaho's most breathtaking landscapes, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The Sun Valley Museum of Art and Sawtooth NRA are inviting artists to apply for the 2026 artist-in-residence program, where they’ll spend two weeks creating new work in more than 750,000 acres of mountains, alpine lakes and sweeping sagebrush valleys.

Courtney Gilbert, assistant director and curator of the Sun Valley Museum of Art, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters Sawtooth National Recreation Area
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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