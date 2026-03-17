Artist-in-residence program opens in Sawtooth National Recreation Area

This October, one lucky artist will get the opportunity to live and create in one of Idaho's most breathtaking landscapes, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The Sun Valley Museum of Art and Sawtooth NRA are inviting artists to apply for the 2026 artist-in-residence program, where they’ll spend two weeks creating new work in more than 750,000 acres of mountains, alpine lakes and sweeping sagebrush valleys.

Courtney Gilbert, assistant director and curator of the Sun Valley Museum of Art, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.