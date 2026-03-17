Gas prices spike in Idaho as Middle East conflict heats up

Since conflict in Iran began Feb. 28, gas prices have shot up in Idaho.

Instability in the Middle East and threats to the shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz has caused oil prices to yo-yo up and down bouncing from $95 a barrel to $117 to $85.

Matthew Conde has had a very busy 18 days. He’s the Public & Government Affairs Director of AAA Idaho and it’s his job to watch gas prices and joined Idaho Matters to help us understand what’s going on overseas, just how high prices might go and what we can do to ease the pain at the pump.

