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Idaho Matters

Gas prices spike in Idaho as Middle East conflict heats up

By Samantha Wright
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
A customer uses cash at a gas station on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Jenny Kane/AP
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AP
A customer uses cash at a gas station on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Since conflict in Iran began Feb. 28, gas prices have shot up in Idaho.

Instability in the Middle East and threats to the shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz has caused oil prices to yo-yo up and down bouncing from $95 a barrel to $117 to $85.

Matthew Conde has had a very busy 18 days. He’s the Public & Government Affairs Director of AAA Idaho and it’s his job to watch gas prices and joined Idaho Matters to help us understand what’s going on overseas, just how high prices might go and what we can do to ease the pain at the pump.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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