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Idaho Matters

A new book explores six decades of protecting wild places in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
Alder Spring Ranch, Pahsimeroi Valley.
1 of 2  — IMG_3343 (1).png
Alder Spring Ranch, Pahsimeroi Valley.
Chip Carroon / Will Whelan
Pronghorn antelope migration near Craters of the Moon.
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Pronghorn antelope migration near Craters of the Moon.
Will Whelan / National Park Service Photo

For the last 60 years, the Nature Conservancy has been working in places like Cougar Bay, Hells Canyon, Thousand Springs and Heart Rock Ranch to protect salmon, sage grouse and raptors, and to find ways to conserve Idaho landscapes.

The Conservancy is looking back at the work they’ve done in Idaho and celebrating 60 years in the Gem State, which is why it asked Will Whelan to write a book about it.

He spent 18 years as the group's government relations director in Idaho, and he has a lifelong love of Idaho’s landscapes.

Whelan joined Idaho Matters to talk to us more about “Connected by Nature: 60 Years of The Nature Conservancy in Idaho" and the history behind it.

Whelan will be speaking at the Community Library in Ketchum about the book on Tuesday, June 30.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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