A new book explores six decades of protecting wild places in Idaho

For the last 60 years, the Nature Conservancy has been working in places like Cougar Bay, Hells Canyon, Thousand Springs and Heart Rock Ranch to protect salmon, sage grouse and raptors, and to find ways to conserve Idaho landscapes.

The Conservancy is looking back at the work they’ve done in Idaho and celebrating 60 years in the Gem State, which is why it asked Will Whelan to write a book about it.

He spent 18 years as the group's government relations director in Idaho, and he has a lifelong love of Idaho’s landscapes.

Whelan joined Idaho Matters to talk to us more about “Connected by Nature: 60 Years of The Nature Conservancy in Idaho" and the history behind it.

Whelan will be speaking at the Community Library in Ketchum about the book on Tuesday, June 30.