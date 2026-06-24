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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 24, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 24, 2026 at 1:34 PM MDT
Ted S. Warren
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A COVID-19 vaccine study that was expected to be published by the CDC earlier this year ended up being pulled after questions were raised about its research methods.

Now, the study has been published in a major medical journal, and its findings suggest the latest vaccine for COVID-19 cuts the risk of hospitalization by more than half. The controversy has raised questions not only about vaccine effectiveness but also about the role of science, politics and public health agencies. 

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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