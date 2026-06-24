Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 24, 2026

A COVID-19 vaccine study that was expected to be published by the CDC earlier this year ended up being pulled after questions were raised about its research methods.

Now, the study has been published in a major medical journal, and its findings suggest the latest vaccine for COVID-19 cuts the risk of hospitalization by more than half. The controversy has raised questions not only about vaccine effectiveness but also about the role of science, politics and public health agencies.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.