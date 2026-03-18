Idaho 44: Kootenai County - How one nonprofit is making a sweet impact

For the last 15 years a group of volunteers has been quietly baking birthday cakes for neighbors, people in hospice, veterans, children in foster care, and anyone else who might need a little community love and cheer.

They're called "Community Cakes," and their tagline is “baking our community a better place."

This year the nonprofit opened up a North Idaho chapter in Kootenai County which is one of the 44 counties we’re visiting as part of our Idaho 44 project.

Alice Mickelson is the vice president and co-founder of Community Cakes, and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us about how one cake can make a big difference in someone’s life.

