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Idaho 44: Kootenai County - How one nonprofit is making a sweet impact

By Samantha Wright
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:52 PM MDT
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Community cakes
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Community cakes
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Community cakes
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Community cakes
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Community cakes

For the last 15 years a group of volunteers has been quietly baking birthday cakes for neighbors, people in hospice, veterans, children in foster care, and anyone else who might need a little community love and cheer.

They're called "Community Cakes," and their tagline is “baking our community a better place."

This year the nonprofit opened up a North Idaho chapter in Kootenai County which is one of the 44 counties we’re visiting as part of our Idaho 44 project.

Alice Mickelson is the vice president and co-founder of Community Cakes, and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us about how one cake can make a big difference in someone’s life.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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