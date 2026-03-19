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Idaho Matters

Idaho botanical garden encourages people to 'slow down' with Horticultural Therapy Days

By Samantha Wright
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
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“Slow down.”

“Step into Nature.”

“Give yourself time to breathe.”

These are the catchphrases from the new Horticulture Therapy Community Days at the Idaho Botanical Garden, and they sum up the program nicely. This kind of therapy uses everyday gardening and outdoor activities to try to meet a therapeutic goal, whether it's to reduce stress, find community or learn to practice mindfulness.

Katie Pukash, Therapeutic Horticulture Practitioner, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

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Idaho Matters HorticultureIdaho Botanical Garden
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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