Idaho botanical garden encourages people to 'slow down' with Horticultural Therapy Days
“Slow down.”
“Step into Nature.”
“Give yourself time to breathe.”
These are the catchphrases from the new Horticulture Therapy Community Days at the Idaho Botanical Garden, and they sum up the program nicely. This kind of therapy uses everyday gardening and outdoor activities to try to meet a therapeutic goal, whether it's to reduce stress, find community or learn to practice mindfulness.
Katie Pukash, Therapeutic Horticulture Practitioner, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.