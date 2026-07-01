© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 1, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 1, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
David J. Phillip/AP

A major change for some Medicare recipients.

Starting July 1, millions of seniors may be eligible for lower-cost weight loss drugs through a new federal pilot program.

Supporters say it could improve health and quality of life for people living with obesity, while others are raising questions about who qualifies, what it could cost, and what it means for the future of Medicare. 

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableWeight Loss
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate