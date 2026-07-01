Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 1, 2026

A major change for some Medicare recipients.

Starting July 1, millions of seniors may be eligible for lower-cost weight loss drugs through a new federal pilot program.

Supporters say it could improve health and quality of life for people living with obesity, while others are raising questions about who qualifies, what it could cost, and what it means for the future of Medicare.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.