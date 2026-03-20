A tribute to our friend and colleague Norm Gunning

We wanted to share with everyone the passing of one of our colleagues and friends here at Idaho Matters. Norm Gunning passed away on March 18.

Norm was working at Boise State Public Radio News, writing and producing stories for newscasts, when he learned we were starting up a daily talk show in 2018 and became an integral part of the Idaho Matters team.

We wanted to look back at his amazing broadcasting career, some of the work he did with Idaho Matters, his connection to the 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens and how much he meant to all of us here.

Norm, you will be sorely missed.