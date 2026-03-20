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Idaho Matters

A tribute to our friend and colleague Norm Gunning

By Samantha Wright
Published March 20, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
Norm and Paula Gunning
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Norm and Paula Gunning.
Norm and Paula Gunning
Before and after pictures of Norm's amazing garden!
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Before and after pictures of Norm's amazing garden!
Norm Gunning
Norm's garden and Paula's flowers.
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Norm's garden and Paula's flowers.
Norm Gunning
One of Norm's incredible homegrown cucumbers!
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One of Norm's incredible homegrown cucumbers!
Norm Gunning

We wanted to share with everyone the passing of one of our colleagues and friends here at Idaho Matters. Norm Gunning passed away on March 18.

Norm was working at Boise State Public Radio News, writing and producing stories for newscasts, when he learned we were starting up a daily talk show in 2018 and became an integral part of the Idaho Matters team.

We wanted to look back at his amazing broadcasting career, some of the work he did with Idaho Matters, his connection to the 1980 eruption of Mt. St. Helens and how much he meant to all of us here.

Norm, you will be sorely missed.

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Idaho Matters Mount St. Helens
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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