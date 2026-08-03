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One Idaho journalist trades headlines for mysteries in his latest novel

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 3, 2026 at 1:36 PM MDT
Shadowtype Press

If you listen to Idaho Matters, there's a good chance you've heard today's guest before. Scott McIntosh has been a regular voice on our Reporter Roundtable, helping us make sense of Idaho's biggest stories as opinion editor for the Idaho Statesman.

But when he's not writing editorials or thinking about the issues shaping our state, he's writing something completely different: thrillers.

His first novel, Basin 63, introduced readers to Philip Chandler, a small-town newspaper publisher who has a knack for finding trouble. Now Scott is back with the second installment in the series, The Cypriot Mask, which sends his protagonist into another fast-paced mystery while drawing on the kind of details only a lifelong journalist could write. McIntosh joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his new release.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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