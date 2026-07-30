Are you suffering from workplace trauma?

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on July 7, 2026.

Most of us spend a huge part of our lives at work. So what happens when something traumatic happens there? Maybe it's an accident, an assault, a medical emergency, or even just witnessing something disturbing. We tend to think people will take a few days, talk to a counselor and then get back to business as usual. But that's often not how trauma works.

We wanted to know what actually happens to our brains and bodies after a traumatic event, why people so often blame themselves, even when they did nothing wrong, and what employers, managers and coworkers can do to help rather than accidentally make things harder.