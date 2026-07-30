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Idaho Matters

Are you suffering from workplace trauma?

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 30, 2026 at 1:05 PM MDT
FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a preserved human brain on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. A study released on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 offers more evidence of a link between traumatic brain injuries and dementia later in life, with repeated injuries and severe ones posing the greatest danger. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
David Duprey/AP
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AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a preserved human brain on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. A study released on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 offers more evidence of a link between traumatic brain injuries and dementia later in life, with repeated injuries and severe ones posing the greatest danger. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on July 7, 2026.

Most of us spend a huge part of our lives at work. So what happens when something traumatic happens there? Maybe it's an accident, an assault, a medical emergency, or even just witnessing something disturbing. We tend to think people will take a few days, talk to a counselor and then get back to business as usual. But that's often not how trauma works.

We wanted to know what actually happens to our brains and bodies after a traumatic event, why people so often blame themselves, even when they did nothing wrong, and what employers, managers and coworkers can do to help rather than accidentally make things harder.

Dr. Melissa Kremer, Trauma Treatment Director at Idaho Neuropsychology in Boise, joined Gemma Gaudette to talk about workplace trauma.

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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
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