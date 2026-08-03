Wildfires devastate Spokane as Twin Falls reels from a shooting at In-N-Out Burger

Over the weekend, two tragedies unfolded in Idaho and Washington. A huge wildfire exploded over tens of thousands of acres and raced toward Spokane - overwhelming firefighters and surprising residents, who had to flee for their lives.

More than 700 homes and buildings have burned so far. Another fire forced residents to flee in Weiser Sunday, as the Tartar Fire raced toward the city.

And in Twin Falls, a man opened fire at the opening of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, killing three people and injuring seven.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters for more on the shooting and Doug Nadvornick, News Director at Spokane Public Radio and Anna King, Senior Correspondent for Northwest Public Broadcasting joined us for more on the situation in Spokane.