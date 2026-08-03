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Idaho Matters

Wildfires devastate Spokane as Twin Falls reels from a shooting at In-N-Out Burger

By Samantha Wright
Published August 3, 2026 at 1:37 PM MDT
A house on N. Victor St. and W. Lyons Ave. burned by a wildfire smolders, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.
Young Kwak
/
Associated Press
A house on N. Victor St. and W. Lyons Ave. burned by a wildfire smolders, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Spokane, Wash.

Over the weekend, two tragedies unfolded in Idaho and Washington. A huge wildfire exploded over tens of thousands of acres and raced toward Spokane - overwhelming firefighters and surprising residents, who had to flee for their lives.

More than 700 homes and buildings have burned so far. Another fire forced residents to flee in Weiser Sunday, as the Tartar Fire raced toward the city.

And in Twin Falls, a man opened fire at the opening of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, killing three people and injuring seven.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters for more on the shooting and Doug Nadvornick, News Director at Spokane Public Radio and Anna King, Senior Correspondent for Northwest Public Broadcasting joined us for more on the situation in Spokane.

Tags
Idaho Matters Wildfires 2026SpokaneTwin FallsMass Shooting
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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