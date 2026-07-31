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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 31, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.
Kyle Green/Pool
/
Associated Press
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.

More than a year after pleading guilty to the killing of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger is claiming he's innocent, saying his defense team coerced him into a false confession.

Wildfires are fueling smokey conditions across Idaho, impacting the patients in our emergency rooms. One of Idaho’s U.S. Senate races has taken a turn; leaders in McCall are rethinking the town’s annual Fourth of July show and one of Idaho's most beloved celebrations is returning to the Basque Block.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableBasqueWildfiresBryan Kohberger
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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