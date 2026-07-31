Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 31, 2026

More than a year after pleading guilty to the killing of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger is claiming he's innocent, saying his defense team coerced him into a false confession.

Wildfires are fueling smokey conditions across Idaho, impacting the patients in our emergency rooms. One of Idaho’s U.S. Senate races has taken a turn; leaders in McCall are rethinking the town’s annual Fourth of July show and one of Idaho's most beloved celebrations is returning to the Basque Block.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

