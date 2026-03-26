A local legend is brought back to life in 'Dennis the Cat Was Here'

In 1952 a secret was snuck behind the walls of the Old Idaho Penitentiary.

This was no normal secret, though it couldn’t be well hidden or traded because it was a cat that would later come to be known as Dennis. And now his story is being told in the new book "Dennis the Cat Was Here."

Susan Lasater and Veiko Valencia, the two illustrators, along with Samuel Anderson, research and education coordinator at the Old Idaho Penitentiary, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.