Collaborating to strengthen wildfire response in Idaho

When a wildland fire hits, it’s all hands on deck to fight it, and Idaho has already created some unique partnerships to bring people and agencies together to respond to those fires, but there’s always more to learn.

Now everyone from the Bureau of Land Management, extension specialists, and the U.S. Wildland Fire Service will gather together at the ‘ Idaho Collaboration Summit 2026: Fire Knows No Boundaries ’ to share what’s worked, and hasn’t worked , when it comes to fighting fires and take home that information.

The summit itself is a partnership between the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State , the James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research and the Rangeland Center at the University of Idaho.

Dr. Katherine Himes is the Director of the University of Idaho James A. and Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research and she’s been organizing the summit. She joined Idaho Matters and brought along Dr. Emily Wakild, Cecil D. Andrus Endowed Chair for the Environment and Public Lands, Andrus Center for Public Policy and panelist Tim Murphy, retired Bureau of Land Management Idaho State Director, a current Region 3 Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner and former Director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center.