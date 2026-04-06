Idaho 44: Madison County - Giving kids a bed to sleep in at night

Right now in Rexburg, there are more than 500 kids who need a bed to sleep on.

Madison County is home to just over 50,000 people , tucked away in the Upper Snake River Valley, and it’s home to BYU Idaho . It’s also one of the Idaho counties we haven’t visited yet for our Idaho 44 project, so when Luke Mickelson sent us an email about his nonprofit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace , we had to find out more, especially since the Rexburg chapter was the third one to start building beds for kids.

Mickelson joined Idaho Matters to talk about the origin of the nonprofit and how they've grown to more than 200 chapters in 47 states.