© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

From seeds to supper: How to start a sustainable kitchen garden

By Samantha Wright
Published April 14, 2026 at 1:17 PM MDT
Gold Feather Gardens

It’s April and that means it’s time to plant things like cabbage and broccoli while sowing seeds for carrots and lettuce.

It’s time to be thinking about your dream kitchen garden if you want to eat better, grow your own veggies and live sustainably.

But what goes into a kitchen garden? Veggies? Herbs? Flowers? Should it be a raised bed or straight in the ground?

Jamie Brennan is back to answer our questions. She’s the founder of Gold Feather Gardens, a company she started up during the COVID-19 pandemic and she’s held our hand through the seasons, from winter to high summer.

Tags
Idaho Matters GardensVegetables
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate