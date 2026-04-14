From seeds to supper: How to start a sustainable kitchen garden
It’s April and that means it’s time to plant things like cabbage and broccoli while sowing seeds for carrots and lettuce.
It’s time to be thinking about your dream kitchen garden if you want to eat better, grow your own veggies and live sustainably.
But what goes into a kitchen garden? Veggies? Herbs? Flowers? Should it be a raised bed or straight in the ground?
Jamie Brennan is back to answer our questions. She’s the founder of Gold Feather Gardens, a company she started up during the COVID-19 pandemic and she’s held our hand through the seasons, from winter to high summer.