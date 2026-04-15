Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 15, 2026

A man has been cured of HIV, but that cure may be very hard to find.

Do you have bad knees? A new study says it may be because you eat too much fast food and soda .

Plus, GLP-1 drugs are a great way to lose weight, but for up to 15% of people, they don’t work. So should you still keep taking them anyway? And we take a look at a made up disease that may have had some people worried.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues.

