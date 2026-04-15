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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 15, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published April 15, 2026 at 1:31 PM MDT
Knee pain is common, but surgery isn't necessarily the answer, researchers say.
Inna Jacquemin
/
iStockphoto
Knee pain is common, but surgery isn't necessarily the answer, researchers say.

A man has been cured of HIV, but that cure may be very hard to find.

Do you have bad knees? A new study says it may be because you eat too much fast food and soda.

Plus, GLP-1 drugs are a great way to lose weight, but for up to 15% of people, they don’t work. So should you still keep taking them anyway? And we take a look at a made up disease that may have had some people worried.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues.

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Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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