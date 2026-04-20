© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Artemis splashes down! What happens next?

By Samantha Wright
Published April 20, 2026 at 1:22 PM MDT
In this photo provided by NASA, Artemis II crew members Cmdr. Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen are loaded into a raft after successfully splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, April 10, 2026, following their 10-day mission around the Moon. (James Blair/NASA via AP)
1 of 1  — NASA Artemis Moonshot
In this photo provided by NASA, Artemis II crew members Cmdr. Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency mission specialist Jeremy Hansen are loaded into a raft after successfully splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, April 10, 2026, following their 10-day mission around the Moon. (James Blair/NASA via AP)
James Blair/AP / NASA

The Orion has landed! After nine days, one hour and 32 minutes in space, the Orion splashed down off the coast of San Diego.

The Artemis II mission focused on a lot of science, including monitoring the crew’s health by looking at everything from sleep patterns to radiation exposure. And they spent time looking at the far side of the moon, something most people will never see.

It also put the spacecraft through its paces to see how Orion handles spaceflight (spoiler: the bathroom needed an “out of order” sign) and to get it ready for Artemis III.

Dr. Racine Cleveland is our own Artemis enthusiast. She's a planetary science postdoctoral research fellow at Boise State University and she’s been studying Martian dust devils with Dr. Brian Jackson in Boise State's Physics Department.

She told Idaho Matters all about the mission when Orion blasted off and she’s back now that the astronauts are on the ground to tell us how the mission went.

Tags
Idaho Matters NASASpaceMoon
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate