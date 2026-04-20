Artemis splashes down! What happens next?

The Orion has landed! After nine days, one hour and 32 minutes in space, the Orion splashed down off the coast of San Diego.

The Artemis II mission focused on a lot of science , including monitoring the crew’s health by looking at everything from sleep patterns to radiation exposure . And they spent time looking at the far side of the moon , something most people will never see.

It also put the spacecraft through its paces to see how Orion handles spaceflight (spoiler: the bathroom needed an “out of order” sign) and to get it ready for Artemis III .

Dr. Racine Cleveland is our own Artemis enthusiast. She's a planetary science postdoctoral research fellow at Boise State University and she’s been studying Martian dust devils with Dr. Brian Jackson in Boise State's Physics Department .