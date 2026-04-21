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April 21-22: Free Classical Concerts with the Piatigorsky Foundation
Environment
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Idaho Matters

Southern Idaho volunteers restore habitats with native plants

By Samantha Wright
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:11 PM MDT
Tiny seedlings are grown by the Native Plant Network and transplanted by volunteers with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society.
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Tiny seedlings are grown by the Native Plant Network and transplanted by volunteers with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society.
Golden Eagle Audubon Society
The Native Plant Network does a lot of potting, and repotting of native seedlings before they're ready to go out into the world!
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The Native Plant Network does a lot of potting, and repotting of native seedlings before they're ready to go out into the world!
Golden Eagle Audubon Society
A lot of pots are needed for the thousands of seedlings grown by the Native Plant Network!
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A lot of pots are needed for the thousands of seedlings grown by the Native Plant Network!
Golden Eagle Audubon Society
Volunteers gather to sort native seeds.
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Volunteers gather to sort native seeds.
Golden Eagle Audubon Society
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Golden Eagle Audubon Society

All over southern Idaho volunteers are growing native seedlings and then planting them everywhere from burned landscapes to pollinator gardens.

They’re members of the Native Plant Network and they’re part of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, which works to not only conserve bird habitat, but to restore the land after a fire or neglect.

The Society is spotlighting the Native Plant Network at their first annual “Bluebird Jubilee: A Larson Legacy Fundraiser” coming up on Saturday, April 25.

Cynthia Wallesz is the Executive Director of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society and she joined us along with Danae Fails, their Stewardship Coordinator and Libby Adams, who’s a volunteer.

Tags
Idaho Matters RestorationBoise FoothillsPollinatorsNative Plants
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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