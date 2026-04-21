Southern Idaho volunteers restore habitats with native plants
All over southern Idaho volunteers are growing native seedlings and then planting them everywhere from burned landscapes to pollinator gardens.
They’re members of the Native Plant Network and they’re part of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, which works to not only conserve bird habitat, but to restore the land after a fire or neglect.
The Society is spotlighting the Native Plant Network at their first annual “Bluebird Jubilee: A Larson Legacy Fundraiser” coming up on Saturday, April 25.
Cynthia Wallesz is the Executive Director of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society and she joined us along with Danae Fails, their Stewardship Coordinator and Libby Adams, who’s a volunteer.