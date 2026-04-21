Southern Idaho volunteers restore habitats with native plants

All over southern Idaho volunteers are growing native seedlings and then planting them everywhere from burned landscapes to pollinator gardens .

They’re members of the Native Plant Network and they’re part of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society , which works to not only conserve bird habitat, but to restore the land after a fire or neglect .

The Society is spotlighting the Native Plant Network at their first annual “ Bluebird Jubilee : A Larson Legacy Fundraiser” coming up on Saturday, April 25 .

Cynthia Wallesz is the Executive Director of the Golden Eagle Audubon Society and she joined us along with Danae Fails, their Stewardship Coordinator and Libby Adams, who’s a volunteer.