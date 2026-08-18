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Idaho Matters

Kelly Yang explores ambition, aging and power in her new novel 'The Take'

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 18, 2026 at 1:27 PM MDT
‎ Berkley

Each has something the other wants, but what are they willing to give in order to get it? That's the question at the center of author Kelly Yang's new novel, The Take.

Set in Hollywood, the story follows two women from very different worlds. One has industry knowledge and influence and the other has youth and ambition. So when they’re offered the chance to gain access to what they each want, it seems like the perfect deal.

However, as their lives become entangled, they both discover that getting what they want may be a bit more complicated than expected.

Kelly Yang joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new book.

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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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