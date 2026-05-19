A corporate retreat takes a dark turn in Rachel Moore's new thriller 'Safari Murder Party'

In the normal world, a corporate retreat is meant to give you the chance to unwind, do some team bonding, and maybe even take in some scenic views.

But in Rachel Moore's new thriller Safari Murder Party, the getaway isn’t quite so relaxing.

When Fletcher Spence is given the chance to join her magazine's remote-island retreat, it sounds like the kind of career-making moment she’s been waiting for, but once the group arrives, she soon finds that there's much more at stake than just a promotion.

Rachel Moore sat down with Idaho Matters' associate producer Hannah Gardoski to talk more about her new book.

