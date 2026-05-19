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Idaho Matters

Idaho event helps create lasting memories for terminally ill adults

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
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Wish Granters
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Wish Granters
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Wish Granters
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Wish Granters

Imagine an afternoon where a glass of wine, live music, and some good food could help grant someone's final wish.

That's exactly what Wishes and Wine is all about; the gathering turns community support into life-changing moments for adults facing terminal illness. It's Wish Granters biggest event of the year and an opportunity to make a difference during the most difficult moment of someone’s life.

Olivia Kviklys, the organization's marketing and events coordinator, and Kristin Jackson, the board president, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

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Idaho Matters Illness
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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