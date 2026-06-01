Idaho Public Television marks 50 years since Teton Dam collapse with new documentary

In January, we first told you about the Teton Dam disaster, which happened 50 years ago, sending 80 billion gallons of water crashing down the Teton River, killing 11 people, and causing well over $1 billion dollars in damage.

Now Idaho Public Television has a new episode of their Idaho Experience about the 50th anniversary of the disaster. And they’ve been hearing from a lot of people , telling their stories about that day.

Idaho Public Television producer and writer Joan Cartan-Hansen and Aaron Kunz, director and editor for Idaho Experience, joined Idaho Matters to tell us about the program.

