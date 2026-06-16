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Boise State program bring cybersecurity support to rural Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published June 16, 2026 at 1:56 PM MDT
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Imagine a school district in a rural part of Idaho, which struggles to find enough money to keep the lights on and its teachers paid. Or a small power company or town far from the big cities of Idaho. How do they protect their online systems? Without a lot of money, or a lot of resources, finding ways to keep hackers out of their computers is next to impossible.

That’s where Boise State’s Cyber Operations and Resilience or "CORe Program" comes to the rescue. Students in the program aren’t just learning cybersecurity, they work on real world projects to help small towns protect their online information.

Kody Walker is the Associate Director of the CORe program and Josh Haver is one of the lecturers and they joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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