Boise State program bring cybersecurity support to rural Idaho

Imagine a school district in a rural part of Idaho, which struggles to find enough money to keep the lights on and its teachers paid. Or a small power company or town far from the big cities of Idaho. How do they protect their online systems? Without a lot of money, or a lot of resources, finding ways to keep hackers out of their computers is next to impossible.

That’s where Boise State’s Cyber Operations and Resilience or "CORe Program" comes to the rescue. Students in the program aren’t just learning cybersecurity, they work on real world projects to help small towns protect their online information.