From Christian Nationalism to Neo-Nazi networks: A preview of 'Extremely American's' new season

For the last several years, the podcast Extremely American has taken listeners inside some of the country's most influential and least understood extremist movements.

Host Heath Druzin has embedded with militia groups, traveled deep into the world of Christian nationalism, and spent months building trust with people whose beliefs are reshaping American politics from the fringes to the mainstream.

The award-winning Boise State Public Radio and NPR podcast has been downloaded more than a million times, earning national recognition for its deeply reported, on-the-ground journalism.

In season two of Extremely American, the podcast focused on the Christian nationalist movement in the U.S. One of the churches leading this movement is in Moscow, Idaho: Christ Church. Heath and our own reporter, James Dawson, spent a year inside the Christian nationalist movement, and they talked with some of the movement’s leaders.

As Druzin prepares the next season of Extremely American, he's turning his attention to another chapter in the story of extremism in America—one that traces modern white supremacist movements back to a violent neo-Nazi network that emerged in the West decades ago.

But before we get a preview of that new season, we wanted to ask Heath about a controversy that recently made headlines at the Pentagon.

Season three of Extremely American is entirely listener funded. Make a gift here and help us get it across the finish line and out into the world.