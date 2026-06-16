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From Christian Nationalism to Neo-Nazi networks: A preview of 'Extremely American's' new season

By Samantha Wright
Published June 16, 2026 at 1:55 PM MDT
Pastor Doug Wilson began his preaching career as a young man in his father’s garage, which became known as God’s Garage. The walls of the building still feature Bible verses and Christian murals more than 50 years later.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Pastor Doug Wilson began his preaching career as a young man in his father’s garage, which became known as God’s Garage. The walls of the building still feature Bible verses and Christian murals more than 50 years later.

For the last several years, the podcast Extremely American has taken listeners inside some of the country's most influential and least understood extremist movements.

Host Heath Druzin has embedded with militia groups, traveled deep into the world of Christian nationalism, and spent months building trust with people whose beliefs are reshaping American politics from the fringes to the mainstream.

The award-winning Boise State Public Radio and NPR podcast has been downloaded more than a million times, earning national recognition for its deeply reported, on-the-ground journalism.

In season two of Extremely American, the podcast focused on the Christian nationalist movement in the U.S. One of the churches leading this movement is in Moscow, Idaho: Christ Church. Heath and our own reporter, James Dawson, spent a year inside the Christian nationalist movement, and they talked with some of the movement’s leaders.

As Druzin prepares the next season of Extremely American, he's turning his attention to another chapter in the story of extremism in America—one that traces modern white supremacist movements back to a violent neo-Nazi network that emerged in the West decades ago.

But before we get a preview of that new season, we wanted to ask Heath about a controversy that recently made headlines at the Pentagon.

Season three of Extremely American is entirely listener funded. Make a gift here and help us get it across the finish line and out into the world.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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