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Idaho Matters

Who advocates for Idaho Doctors? Meet one of their leading voices

By Samantha Wright
Published June 17, 2026 at 2:01 PM MDT
Steve Reames

Doctors spend their time treating and advocating for their patients. But who advocates for the doctors and the other medical professionals that make our healthcare systems work?

That's where the Idaho Medical Association steps in. The organization has been around for more than 130 years, advocating for doctors in places like the Idaho legislature and the Department of Health and Welfare.

Susie Keller is the first female CEO of the association. She’s been fighting battles for doctors in Idaho since 2007 through Medicaid expansion, Idaho's abortion ban and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the ADA County Medical Society recognized Keller with their 2026 Friend of Medicine Award, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the important work she is doing.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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