Who advocates for Idaho Doctors? Meet one of their leading voices

Doctors spend their time treating and advocating for their patients. But who advocates for the doctors and the other medical professionals that make our healthcare systems work?

That's where the Idaho Medical Association steps in. The organization has been around for more than 130 years, advocating for doctors in places like the Idaho legislature and the Department of Health and Welfare.

Susie Keller is the first female CEO of the association. She’s been fighting battles for doctors in Idaho since 2007 through Medicaid expansion, Idaho's abortion ban and the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the ADA County Medical Society recognized Keller with their 2026 Friend of Medicine Award, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the important work she is doing.